Baltimore City Council seeks to restrict placement of city vape shops

Baltimore City leaders plan to introduce a three-part legislative package Monday to regulate the placement and operation of 'smoke shops' that sell tobacco, nicotine, and electronic cigarette products.

Council members hope the proposals aim to reduce youth exposure and improve community safety.

The package includes measures introduced by Council Members Tony Glover and Zac Blanchard, as well as Baltimore City Council President Zeke Cohen, the council said.

Glover's resolution calls on the Legislative Investigations Committee to examine how smoke shops operate across the city, their concentration in specific neighborhoods, and their potential effects on youth behavior, health outcomes, and local safety.

The Smoke Shop Use Standards Bill, proposed by Blanchard, would formally define a "smoke shop" as any retail establishment primarily engaged in the sale or on-site consumption of tobacco products, vaping devices, or cannabis-related paraphernalia that devotes at least 10% of its floor area to such items.

The measure also seeks to ban smoke shops within 500 feet of schools, recreation centers or parks, and within 1,500 feet of another smoke shop.

A separate proposal, the Display Luminance Bill, would set limits on how bright window displays or retail lighting can be when visible from public streets. The goal is to reduce distractions for drivers and minimize marketing that could appeal to minors.

If approved, lighting would be capped at a maximum luminance of 5,000 candelas per square meter during the day and 500 candelas per square meter at night.

A candela is the SI unit used to measure how bright light is in a specific direction, according to the Bureau of Weights and Measures (BIPM).

"This legislative package is a smart, community-driven approach to balancing business activity with public safety," Cohen said in a statement. "By putting clear rules in place, Baltimore is sending a message that we support entrepreneurship, but never at the expense of our neighborhoods or our youth."

Lawsuits surrounding vape products

In Sept. 2024, Baltimore City won a $7.5 million lawsuit against the e-cigarette company Juul.

According to The Baltimore Banner, the city sued Juul Labs in 2020, accusing them of using deceptive marketing tactics aimed at children and teens by offering flavored vaping pens without disclosing their high nicotine content.

In May, the city accused the owners of Zyn nicotine pouches of targeting children with deceptive marketing practices, violating the city's Consumer Protection Ordinance.

The pouches are meant to be placed between a person's lip and gums to deliver nicotine to the bloodstream, according to the lawsuit.

They were available years before the FDA approved their use as an alternative to cigarettes.