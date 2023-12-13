Baltimore leaders divulge five-year plan to address city's digital access

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced a new strategy to help city residents have access to technology and learn how to use it properly.

It's called the Digital Inclusion Strategy and it has four goals to help both residents and businesses.

They include:

Reliable High-Speed Internet: Starting with the most underserved communities, Baltimore City residents will have access to affordable, reliable, high-speed internet based on investments in future-proof fiber optic networks.

Starting with the most underserved communities, Baltimore City residents will have access to affordable, reliable, high-speed internet based on investments in future-proof fiber optic networks. Technology and Devices: Baltimore City residents will be able to get a modern computing device.

Baltimore City residents will be able to get a modern computing device. Digital Skills Training: Baltimore City residents will have access to digital skills training, helping them use computing devices and safely navigate the internet.

Baltimore City residents will have access to digital skills training, helping them use computing devices and safely navigate the internet. Technical Support: Baltimore City residents will receive technical support — in multiple languages — to master internet access and devices.

"Digital equity is not just about technology, it's also about social equity and closing the digital divide is one of the biggest civil rights issues of our lifetimes," Scott said. "My administration is committed to providing opportunities for all residents, regardless of their background or resources to get access and to secure the skills they need to thrive in a digital world. This strategy will be a catalyst for creating a more inclusive, prosperous, and digitally connected Baltimore."

To learn more about the strategy, visit this website.