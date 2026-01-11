Baltimore community demands justice for murdered 14-year-old

A Baltimore community walked on Sunday in memory of a 14-year-old who was shot and killed last month in the Morrell Park neighborhood.

The walk started at 2:47 p.m., which was the same time Michael Roland Hitchens III, also known as "Mikey," left his house on Saturday, December 13.

Approximately 10 minutes after Hitchens walked out of his home, police responded to a shooting at a liquor store on Washington Boulevard, where the teen was suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

"When I got to the top of the block, my neighbor told me Mikey just got killed, and I'm like, 'It can't be,'" said neighbor Lakia Midgette.

Neighbors believe Hitchens was chased into the liquor store before he was shot. No arrests have been made.

"Mikey didn't deserve this, and his family doesn't deserve what they're going through," Midgette said. "They definitely need justice."

Hitchens was a student in Baltimore City Public Schools, the district confirmed.

Community's march for justice

Hitchens' friends, family, and loved ones demanded justice as they marched through the neighborhood.

Midgett said her son was friends with Hitchens, and she won't accept violence in their community.

"You're not going to come into this community killing our kids," Midgette said. "Our kids deserve a life, they deserve to live, and we're going to make sure justice gets served for Mikey."

Midgett said someone out there knows who and how Hitchens was killed, and they need to come forward with information.

"If this was your 14-year old, you would want somebody to speak when you know there was hundreds of people standing right there on the corner," Midgett said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.