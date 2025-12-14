14-year-old dies after shooting in South Baltimore, police say

A 14-year-old boy died after a shooting in South Baltimore on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Police responded around 3 p.m. to the 2500 block of Washington Boulevard for reports of the discharge of a weapon. At the scene, officers found the teen suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Baltimore's crime

Within the past 12 months, 43 minors younger than 17 years old were shot in Baltimore City, which includes four deaths, according to the CBS News Gun Violence Tracker. In 2024, there were nine child deaths and 34 more injuries from gun violence.

That data has declined from 2023, when Baltimore police responded to 15 child deaths and 103 shootings involving children.

As of Friday, Dec. 11, police have responded to 128 homicides and 301 non-fatal shootings in Baltimore.

Earlier this month, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott spoke about the city's 29.8% decrease in homicides and 25.2% decline in non-fatal shootings.

The mayor praised the city's Group Violence Reduction Strategy, which started in 2022, aimed at utilizing community partners in Baltimore to assist in slowing down violent crime.