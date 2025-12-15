Baltimore Jewish leader says they "won't be intimidated" after Australia Hanukkah attack

Members of Baltimore's Jewish community say they aren't going to let a vicious terror attack stop them from celebrating Hanukkah.

On Sunday, two gunmen killed at least 15 people, including a 12-year-old child, and injured 40 others during a large gathering called "Hanukkah by the Sea" at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia.

Howard Libit, the executive director of Baltimore's Jewish Council, told WJZ on Monday that while security remains a concern, they "won't be intimidated."

Baltimore was one of many Maryland communities to light the menorah on Sunday, while honoring the victims, on the first day of the Jewish holiday. which spans over eight days.

"We are going to continue to celebrate our Jewish faith proudly and openly," Libit said. "We are not going to stay away from the outdoor or indoor Hanukkah celebrations, and we are not going to let the bad guys win. We are going to stand up against hate."

Security concerns for Jewish communities

Libit told WJZ that in the aftermath of the mass shooting, law enforcement in Baltimore and across the state assured them of extra security at events and services.

"Initially, of course, our first reaction was the security worries," Libit said. "Yesterday morning, we were hearing immediately from our partners in the local and state law enforcement, reassuring us that they had an enhanced physical presence, whether it's at outdoor events or across the Jewish neighborhoods of the city or county."

The executive of Baltimore's Jewish Council said that it's unfortunate that antisemitic actions across the world have resulted in armed guards at synagogues and at Jewish celebrations.

Libit said that's no different in Baltimore.

"This obviously threw another dose of concern, but they know that the Jewish community, the leadership, The Associated, The Baltimore Jewish Council, our synagogues, our schools, have been concerned about security for a long time, and when needed, step it up, make sure we have the armed guards and the armed response that could be needed," Libit said.

Violence against Jewish communities

Many violent attacks have rocked the Jewish community in 2025.

Last June, 45-year-old Mohamed Sabry Soliman, allegedly used a flamethrower and threw Molotov cocktails to burn people during a rally for Israeli hostages in Boulder, Colorado.

Soliman faces federal hate crime charges after he was allegedly heard yelling "Free Palestine" as he allegedly attacked people.

In May, two Israeli Embassy staffers were shot and killed outside the Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C.

Locally, last April, surveillance video showed a man destroying a display honoring the hostages of October 7 in Northwest Baltimore.

How to support the Jewish community

Hanukkah is the festival of light, a celebration of religious freedom and the triumph of light over darkness.

And, during a time of grieving, Libit said there are ways to support the Jewish community, including standing with them during menorah lightings over Hanukkah.

"Show up, there are many menorah lightings among the eight days," Libit said. "If you have the opportunity, go join one, stand with your Jewish neighbors. Ask them how they are doing, how they are feeling. It does hurt, so show your concern. That makes a huge difference."