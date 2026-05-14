Baltimore inspector general says mayor's oversight legislation is about "control," "not accountability"

Baltimore's inspector general said the mayor's proposed legislation package aimed at increasing oversight of her office is about "control" and "not accountability."

The four-part proposal, introduced on Wednesday by Mayor Brandon Scott, comes amid months of tension with Inspector General Isabel Cumming.

The legislation would redefine how the city's Inspector General's Office investigates city government and launch an independent review of the city's SideStep program, one of the city's now-defunct youth anti-violence programs.

Cumming stated, in part, "What he proposes is not accountability, it is control. This is not about politics. It is about ensuring that the people of Baltimore know where their tax dollars are being spent and why. The OIG will continue to fight for the people."

The mayor's office responded, saying that Inspector General Cumming "severely mischaracterizes numerous aspects of the mayor's proposals."

The statement continued, "For months, the mayor's office has been interested in meeting with the OIG and the OIG Advisory Board to outline a process that delivers transparency while following State law. At every turn, these requests have yet to result in a meeting. We look forward to having an honest conversation with lawmakers on the City Council and in the General Assembly about what these proposals actually do and how to move our city forward."

What does the mayor's legislation mean?

The mayor said his proposal addresses concerns over the "effectiveness and trustworthiness" of the inspector general's office.

It aims to take several steps to "clarify" the inspector general's oversight process and amend the Maryland Public Information Act (MPIA) to make the IG's office exempt from nearly all categories.

The mayor is also pushing for statewide legislation in 2027 that would amend the MPIA to establish oversight and "carve out" inspectors general and advocate for city charter amendments to update the inspector general's oversight structure once state law changes.

Independent investigation into SideStep program

Mayor Scott is also calling for an independent examination of the SideStep program.

The goal of the independent investigation into SideStep is to complete a thorough and neutral review "free from politicization," according to the mayor.

The city is in the process of working with Baker Tilly, a global firm that provides forensic accounting and legal services, for a forensic review, the mayor said.

According to the mayor, if the review confirms the inspector general's findings of fraudulent invoices, the city will "utilize every tool at its disposal to recoup those funds and take action against those who perpetrated fraud against the city."

Mayor, inspector general controversy

The conflict grew earlier this year after the Inspector General's Office sued Baltimore City in February, claiming Cumming was denied access to documents that are essential to her job.

Cumming said the city refused to comply with a subpoena when she was trying to get financial records for the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (MONSE) youth program SideStep.

The city responded to the subpoena by providing heavily redacted documents, according to Cumming.

"It is very clear that I can subpoena any records. [The city has] decided not to respond...they did nothing," Cumming said in February. "So I am now suing the city for the SideStep records they will not give us so I can do my job."

The lawsuit is ongoing, with the latest motion in April when the judge allowed Cumming to keep her own attorneys during the battle.