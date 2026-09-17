Association of Inspectors General celebrates Baltimore judge's ruling to grant IG access to city records

An organization focused on government accountability is praising a Baltimore judge's ruling to grant Inspector General Isabel Cumming access to city records in her legal battle against the mayor and city council.

The Association of Inspectors General is an independent, nonpartisan nonprofit that works to "strengthen public sector oversight and advance integrity and accountability in government," according to its statement released Thursday.

The group called Baltimore Circuit Court Judge Pamela White's decision in the case "a win for government transparency and oversight."

"Inspectors general exist to provide independent, objective oversight and to promote accountability, transparency, and integrity in government on behalf of taxpayers. This ruling in Baltimore affirms that OIGs must have direct and unobstructed access to the records of their respective governmental entities," the statement continued.

Judge rules in favor of restoring Cumming's access

The ruling is the latest development in a months-long legal battle between Mayor Brandon Scott and his allies against Cumming.

White said Wednesday she will order the city to grant Cumming access to the city's computer systems and to respond to the Office of the Inspector General's subpoenas.

The judge appeared frustrated with the city's explanation for suddenly cutting off Cumming's access in January, adding that she was "stunned" by the distrust for the inspector general.

"The element of distrust by the city … for the IG, is not well received by the court. I am not going to play into any notion of distrust by the city for the work or independence for the IG," she said.

White repeatedly noted the inspector general should have access to records to complete investigations without having to reveal the targets of those probes.

Mayor Scott and Cumming's attorney react to ruling

The mayor's office reacted to Wednesday's ruling, saying the city will "always follow the law" but it still has "serious concerns" about oversight for the OIG.

"We have made it clear from the beginning that we will always follow the law. The City was previously already working to fulfill outstanding subpoenas, and we will ensure that work is completed in a timely manner," Scott said in a statement following Wednesday's hearing. "The City will review the Court's written order once it is provided, and will explore all options at that time."

"We maintain serious concerns about the lack of true oversight of the Inspector General's access to and use of records. As the City raised in court, the Inspector General has repeatedly abused her previous unfettered access to information and violated attorney-client privilege for personal motives. Those concerns have not been addressed," the statement continued.

Cumming's attorney, Anthony May, called the outcome "a win for transparency for all of Baltimore."

The Association of Inspectors General also said it celebrates the ruling and "stands with independent offices of inspector general in their fight to combat government waste, fraud, and abuse—and protect taxpayers' investment in government."

"Anyone interested in promoting government transparency and efficiency should be concerned whenever official public records are shielded from oversight," the group added.