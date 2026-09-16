Judge to order Baltimore officials to provide youth program records to inspector general

A judge said on Wednesday that she will issue an order for Baltimore officials to hand over documents related to a city youth program to Inspector General Isabel Cumming.

The documents contain information about the city's Sidestep program, which was overseen by the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (MONSE). Almost 180 pages of the documents had been redacted by the city after lawyers argued that there was information about juveniles and medical records that should be kept out.

Latest in OIG legal battle

The comments by Baltimore Circuit Court Judge Pamela White came during a court hearing on Wednesday morning. It is the latest development in an ongoing legal battle between Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and his allies against Cumming.

The city and the Inspector General's Office (OIG) have been fighting for months over access to city records. During the hearing, White said there should be more trust in the OIG.

"The element of distrust by the city… for the IG, is not well received by the court. I am not going to play into any notion of distrust by the city for the work or independence for the IG," the judge said.

The city has argued that it cooperated and resolved the MONSE records request. But OIG attorneys have insisted it has not.

Court rules case will go on

On Monday, Maryland's Appellate Court rejected a request by Baltimore City to pause legal proceedings in the dispute. The mayor and city council filed a motion for the court to pause the legal process while the city seeks an appeal.

In its ruling, the Appellate Court of Maryland said it was denying the city's motion "because the order in question is not appealable as an order in the nature of an injunction."

The mayor and city council had requested that the appellate court order a halt to legal proceedings in Baltimore City Circuit Court while it pursues an appeal of a lower court ruling.

Speaking to reporters Monday, Scott said he was aware of the appellate court's decision and respected it. The mayor noted that he found it notable that the court said in its opinion that it found the previous order in the matter "wasn't an injunction, which is why they didn't want to hear the appeal at the moment."