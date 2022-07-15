No one hurt in Baltimore parking garage collapse

BALTIMORE -- No one was hurt when a parking garage near Baltimore's Inner Harbor partially collapsed Friday morning, authorities said.

The collapse happened shortly before 10 a.m. on the ground level and second floor of the parking garage at One East Pratt Street, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department.

The fire department's special operations unit found no signs of anyone trapped or hurt during an initial scan and floor-by-floor search of the garage, Assistant Chief Dante Stewart said.

Firefighters found no sign of anyone trapped or hurt during multiple searches of the parking garage Friday morning. Photo: Courtesy of WUSA-9

Chief Stewart acknowledged there was a driver heading into the garage at the time but said that person avoided injury.

The chief said building engineers will inspect the parking garage to determine its structural integrity.

Standing alongside the chief at a Friday morning news conference, Mayor Brandon Scott expressed relief that everyone is okay, saying it could have been much worse.

"We are grateful that there was no one injured in this incident," Scott said. "This could have been a severe tragedy. We are grateful to the men and women of the fire department who responded."

The incident shut down traffic to Pratt Street between Charles and Conway, a stretch of road that will remain closed until further notice, city transportation staff said.

None of the estimated 50 vehicles parked inside the garage sustained any damage, Stewart said.

Baltimore City Councilman Eric Costello asked that residents, including those whose cars were parked at the garage, to avoid the area while first responders' efforts continue on site.

"If your vehicle is inside of this garage at One East Pratt Street, please contact SPPlus to get more information on when it's safe to retrieve your vehicle," Councilman Costello said.

The fire department said the garage's owners and management are responsible for conducting annual inspections of the facility. The garage's last inspection was in 2017, according to the fire department.

WJZ has reached out to the company about Friday's incident but did not receive an immediate response.

With that stretch of Charles Street closed indefinitely, there are detours in place. Drivers trying to get to area hotels can still enter the Hyatt roundabout near Charles Street and exit at the median back to Conway Street.

This is a developing story that will be updated as additional details emerge.

No injuries to report in the Pratt St. garage. Nearly 50 cars remain inside until bldg inspectors help drivers retrieve their vehicles. At this time, the cause remains under investigation & will be handled by bldg management S&P Plus. pic.twitter.com/lzd1Nnv0nH — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) July 15, 2022