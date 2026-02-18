Baltimore's Housing, Planning departments see leadership changes

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced leadership changes in the city's Department of Housing and Community Development and Department of Planning on Wednesday.

Tim Keane has been nominated as Commissioner of the Housing Department, Renata Southard as Planning Director and Alice Kennedy as Executive Director of Community Affairs and Engagement.

"Tim, Ren, and Alice have proven themselves to be creative and passionate public servants who always keep the needs of our residents at the center of their work," the mayor said in a statement. "I am beyond excited for them to continue bringing their experience and wisdom to this next chapter for housing and development in our city."

The changes will go into effect on March 2, 2026, according to the mayor's office.

Keane and Southard's nominations come after a six-month search that included local and national candidates.

"Baltimore is becoming a pioneer in housing and community development, literally breaking new ground in our work to overcome a challenge that has plagued our city for generations: the vacants crisis," Scott said.

Recommending housing, planning reforms

The mayor directed Keane and Southard to conduct an examination of the structures of the Housing and Planning departments with the goal of making recommendations about potential strategic changes.

The assessment could result in the merging of the two departments, the mayor said.

In his new role as commissioner, Keane will lead a six-month study — with the help of Southard — to identify silors and inefficiencies that could be addressed by reducing overlapping responsibilities and improving coordination across the permitting, planning, design and community development processes.

"The residents of Baltimore deserve a city government that can excel and fully deliver on its promise," Keane said. "Perhaps nowhere is this more important than in the areas of housing, development, permitting, planning and design. The place we share has much to do with our prosperity."

Housing commissioner steps down

Kennedy announced in September 2025 that she would be stepping down from her role as Housing Commissioner.

She has led the department since 2020. According to the mayor's office, Kennedy helped develop some of the city's most pivotal housing policy decisions.

Kennedy has worked for the Department of Housing and Community Development since 2016, starting as the Deputy Commissioner for Homeownership and Housing Preservation.