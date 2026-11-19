Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said Thursday that the city has reached an agreement with developer MCB Real Estate on terms for the Harborplace redevelopment project.

The agreement will be voted on at a Board of Estimates meeting on Dec. 2, Scott announced in a news release.

He said the deal will generate an estimated $2 billion in economic activity during construction, with $26.4 million of that being directed to Baltimore City. In addition, the agreement will bring in more than three times the tax revenue generated by the existing Harborplace pavilions.

The proposed deal covers four distinct areas: A ground lease, a payment in lieu of taxes, a community benefits agreement and a profit sharing agreement. Each of the negotiated parts aims to make sure the Harborplace redevelopment project "brings significant financial, economic, and community benefits to the entire City in both the short and long term," according to the release.

City says property now loses $10 million in value annually

The city says the redevelopment is necessary to end annual losses of an estimated $10 million in assessed value each year faced by the existing Inner Harbor pavilions.

"Without intervention or redevelopment, the pavilions are anticipated to generate as little as $23,000 a year in property taxes (a total of only $4.03 million through 2054)," according to the release. "In contrast, this agreement guarantees a minimum of $543,000 in annual property taxes to the City for these properties."

That annual tax revenue will go directly into the city's general fund, to be available for investing in a variety of city projects, including libraries, housing, recreation centers, parks and schools, according to the city. Over the course of the proposed 25-year agreement, the deal will generate an estimated $35.36 million in tax revenue, the release said.

Proposed deal calls for increased affordable housing, new parks

As part of the agreement, MCB pledged to invest $10 million in a community fund to benefit downtown Baltimore, according to the city.

Under the deal, "MCB cannot begin construction without demonstrating to the city's satisfaction that they have secured financing to complete each phase of the project," the release said. The agreement would require 10% of units developed to be set aside for affordable housing and also calls for 4.5 additional acres of new parks and public spaces, it added.

The mayor said his main priority since the beginning of negotiations has been "getting a good deal" for Baltimore residents.

"Over my lifetime, I've seen countless deals that advantaged private developers at Baltimore's expense, and I was committed to doing things differently in this negotiation," Scott said. "I'm confident that this agreement is one that Baltimoreans can be proud of, and will help us build an Inner Harbor that is truly for all of us."

Redevelopment project still faces legal action

The Harborplace redevelopment project still faces legal action that aims to block it.

A group of Baltimore community members and business owners announced in September that they had filed a lawsuit challenging the planned redevelopment of Harborplace. The action seeks to block any demolition efforts of the Inner Harbor pavilions and stop the project from moving forward.

The plaintiffs allege city officials violated the Baltimore City Charter, zoning laws, and other legal requirements in approving the project.

One of the plaintiffs, David Tufaro, is also seeking to have the Harborplace pavilions designated as historic landmarks.

Tufaro, founder of Terra Nova Ventures, submitted an application to the Maryland Historical Trust. He said at the time that Harborplace's grand opening in 1980 helped revitalize Baltimore's waterfront and became a model for waterfront redevelopment in other cities.

"This project drew more than 20 million people a year during its initial years. There are various reasons why they've been in decline, but they're not obsolete. They need to be brought up to date," Tufaro said. "The idea of demolishing them in light of the historical significance is a major reason not to do it."