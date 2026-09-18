Some push to save Baltimore's Harborplace pavilions from demolition ahead of Inner Harbor redevelopment

The Harborplace pavilions could soon be no more to make way for the reinvention of the Inner Harbor. But some are still fighting an uphill battle to save them.

David Tufaro, a developer unaffiliated with the massive renewal project, wants the pavilions to be designated historic landmarks.

David and Goliath battle

The low-slung pavilions have seen better days since their opening 46 years ago.

WJZ-TV coverage of Harborplace opening CBS News Baltimore

Their 1980 grand opening revitalized Baltimore's waterfront and served as a model for other cities around the world.

Tufaro said that is one reason they should be landmarks. He has submitted an application to the Maryland Historical Trust.

"This project drew more than 20 million people a year during its initial years. There are various reasons why they've been in decline, but they're not obsolete. They need to be brought up to date," said Tufaro, the founder of Terra Nova Ventures. "The idea of demolishing them in light of the historical significance is a major reason not to do it."

WJZ-TV coverage of Harborplace opening CBS News Baltimore

He admitted it will be challenging and told WJZ Investigates he also objects to tearing them down without full financing in place for the new apartment towers.

"You should not have demolition ahead of having clear commitments of financing for a project of this scale. Otherwise, we're going to end up with another hole in Baltimore City like the one up the street where the Mechanic Theater is. That hole has been sitting there for 12 years in the middle of our city. That should never happen again," Tufaro said.

He told WJZ, "This is the largest apartment project that will ever have been developed in Baltimore City, a city that has several hundred thousand fewer people in it and it has fewer jobs. So, it would be very hard for a lender to justify putting that kind of money into an apartment project or anywhere in Baltimore City. It's just too big."

Project underway

The $900 million project will also contain retail and public space and has the backing of Mayor Brandon Scott.

It is led by developer David Bramble with MCB. Both sat down with WJZ after the project was first announced.

David Tufaro pictured at McKeldin Square CBS News Baltimore

"This was something that had been decaying and still is decaying for many, many moons," Mayor Scott said in 2023. "This could have been done before because malls have been dying for over a decade now. Now, they're dead, right?"

"We see this particular asset as the heart of the city and if the heart fails, then the body goes down," Bramble told WJZ.

WJZ Investigates reached out to MCB for a statement on the possible landmark designation of the pavilions, but has yet to receive a response.

Tax breaks

Late last month, the Baltimore Development Corporation approved tax breaks for the project and touted the economic benefits to the city.

But critics argued the process has not been transparent.

MCB redevelopment plans MCB

"It's one more thing that's been held behind closed doors with pressure on the city council," Tufaro said of the way the tax breaks have been handled.

For him, this is about keeping the original vision of Harborplace and his faith that the pavilions that were a centerpiece of that 1980 revival can still be part of a new renaissance.

"I love the scale. I love the original concept that taller buildings would be further removed," he said. "This is a public park. It was designed that way. It's in the charter as a public park—not for people paying $4,000 to $5,000 a month in rent."