Baltimore founded 294 years ago: Mayor, governor share happy birthday wishes to city

BALTIMORE - Happy birthday, Baltimore!

Baltimore City and Maryland leaders have declared July 30 as the city's birthday. And this year, Baltimore is 294 years old.

On July 30, 1729, Maryland's General Assembly passed a bill establishing Baltimore as a town, according to historians.

However, others consider August 8 to be Baltimore's birthday, because that's when the state's governor signed the act allowing "the building of a Town on the North side of the Patapsco River."

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott wished Baltimore a Happy Birthday in a message on social media.

"Happy birthday, Baltimore, my hometown, the city that raised me and shaped me into who I am today. 294 sure looks good on you," Mayor Scott said. "As we take pride in all the things that make our city unique, like seafood, crab cakes, club music, the way that we talk, our rich history and our tight-knit and distinct neighborhoods, all add to the flair and charm of our beautiful city."

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore also wished Baltimore a happy birthday.

"Baltimore embodies what we love about Maryland," Gov. Moore said. "Today we celebrate 294 years of all the charm, history, and pride that our city brings to our entire state."

Happy Birthday, Baltimore!



Baltimore embodies what we love about Maryland.



Today we celebrate 294 years of all the charm, history, and pride that our city brings to our entire state. pic.twitter.com/29vJn636vl — Governor Wes Moore (@GovWesMoore) July 30, 2023