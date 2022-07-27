Baltimore firefighters fight fire on city school property Wednesday
BALTIMORE -- Firefighters extinguished a fire on Baltimore City property early Wednesday morning, according to authorities.
The fire damaged several portable buildings next to Grove Park Elementary School in the 5500 block of Kennison Avenue around 1:30 a.m., authorities said.
They returned to the location a few minutes after 9 a.m. because one of the portable units was on fire again.
