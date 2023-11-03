Funeral held for fallen Baltimore firefighter Capt. Dillon Rinaldo

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore firefighter Capt. Dillon Rinaldo will be laid to rest two weeks after the Northeast Baltimore fire that fatally injured him, and a week after the funeral of his colleague who died in the same fire.

Rinaldo, 26, and Rodney Pitts died battling a fire on October 19 in the 5200 block of Linden Heights Avenue The death of Pitts was announced shortly after the fire. Rinaldo died in the hospital on October 24.

Three additional firefighters were hospitalized for injuries sustained in the fire but have since been released.

Rinaldo had been with the Baltimore City Fire Department for nearly six years. He was six months away from marrying his fiancé, Lauren, and was posthumously promoted to captain.

His funeral will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 3 at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen, located on North Charles Street in Baltimore. He will be laid to rest at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens in Timonium.

Family friend John Cosgrove told WJZ Thursday his relationship with Rinaldo was special. He shared stories about their lifelong relationship outside of the funeral home, where Rinaldo's viewing was held.

Cosgrove told tales about Rinaldo's childhood in New Jersey. Even at the young age of 5, Rinaldo was known as "the firehouse kid" because he spent his days at the Fair Lawn Fire Station watching and idolizing the firefighters, he said.

"When he joined the fire department, I had retired after 40 years in the service, and he came to me and asked me if he could take my badge number 79 with the Maryland Fire Department," Cosgrove said.

Rinaldo was thrilled when he landed a firefighting gig in Baltimore.

"I'll never forget how happy he was when he came into the firehouse and told me he had been hired by the Baltimore Fire Department," he said. "It was a lifelong dream of his and something he always wanted to do."

"There's no doubt in my mind that if Dillon Rinaldo had lived that he would probably one day been chief of the Baltimore Fire Department," Cosgrove said.

The deadly fire prompted the Baltimore City Fire Department to change how it fights fires.

From now on, firefighters will only attack fires from the inside of occupied dwellings after they have completed several checks of the building.

