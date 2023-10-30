Funeral arrangements announced for fallen Baltimore firefighter Lt. Dillon Rinaldo

Friends and family remember two firefighters who died following a Northwest Baltimore fire

BALTIMORE - The funeral for fallen Baltimore firefighter Lt. Dillon Rinaldo will be Friday morning, the Baltimore Firefighters Union announced on Sunday.

Rinaldo was injured in a rowhome fire on October 19 in the 5200 block of Linden Heights Avenue in Northwest Baltimore. He died in the hospital on October 24.

Another firefighter, Rodney W. Pitts III, also died from injuries sustained in the fire. Three other firefighters were treated and released from hospitals.

Rinaldo had been with the Baltimore City Fire Department for nearly six years.

Viewing hours for Rinaldo will be on Wednesday and Thursday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Duda Ruck Funeral Home in Dundalk.

His funeral will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 3 at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen, located on North Charles Street in Baltimore.