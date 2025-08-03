Baltimore Fire on the scene of Building collapse on Eutaw Street

Community set to honor 13-year-old killed in flash flood in Mount Airy tonight and more top stories

Community set to honor 13-year-old killed in flash flooding in Mount Airy tonight and more top stori

Community set to honor 13-year-old killed in flash flooding in Mount Airy tonight and more top stori

The Baltimore City Fire Department is currently on scene in the 300 block of N. Eutaw Street, responding to a call regarding a building collapse.

The department stated "Upon arrival and inspection units found the building to be in dangerous conditions with possible further collapse concerns."

One of the buildings next to the structure of concern has been evacuated. The building on the opposite side is vacant.

Department of Transportation, Department of Public Works and BGE crews have been informed about the situation.

BCFD shared no injuries have been reported at this time.