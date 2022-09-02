Baltimore fire captain dies after motorcycle crash

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore fire captain has died after he crashed while riding his motorcycle to work earlier this week, the Baltimore Fire Department said Friday.

His department identified him as Captain Anthony J. Workman, a 16-year-veteran with the department. He was 45.

Josh Fannon, president of the Baltimore Fire Officers Union Local 964, said the accident happened around 6 a.m. Wednesday in Northwest Baltimore when the captain was coming into work for an early shift.

On Wed., Aug. 31, Captain Anthony J. Workman was in a motorcycle accident that left him in critical condition. Today, it is w/ great sadness we announce the passing of a special person to the #BCFD family. Cpt. Workman, a 16 year vet, was admired by many. He will truly be missed. pic.twitter.com/IAM7Lw9eIt — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) September 2, 2022

He collided with a car Wednesday on the 5300 block of Liberty Heights Avenue, according to authorities.

Police said they didn't know whether anyone inside the car was injured during Wednesday's crash.

Workman was a member of the Special Service Unit with Box 414 Association, or as other firefighters call them, "gatorade slingers."

This is a developing story and will be updated.