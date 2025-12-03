Baltimore firefighter trainee threatened classmates, multiple weapons found in vehicle at academy, sources say

A trainee at the Baltimore City Fire Academy was reportedly threatening to harm his classmates, and multiple weapons were found in his vehicle, according to details exclusively obtained by WJZ Investigates.

Police responded to the incident at the academy on Tuesday.

WJZ Investigates has obtained exclusive details about a disturbing incident that unfolded at the Baltimore City Fire Academy Tuesday. CBS News Baltimore

"Alarming incident"

The call came into the Southeast District around noon on Tuesday, police said.

According to sources, a trainee at Baltimore City's Fire Academy on Pulaski Highway was making threats to harm his colleagues, including that he would be "stacking bodies" and "taking himself out."

The sources said classmates reported those threats to instructors, who notified police.

Officers reportedly found a cache of weapons inside his vehicle that included 10 automatic weapons and a handgun.

Firefighters' Union President Matt Coster has seen that photo. He spoke to WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren about the frightening incident.

"Obviously, we train our firefighters and recruits to remain observant and calm in those kinds of situations," Coster said. "We praise them for their quick action and alerting the fire academy staff to a possible situation that could've been very detrimental to the academy."

Coster called it "an alarming incident."

Police and fire department response

Baltimore Police said they responded to "a report of an individual in crisis. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a member of the fire department who informed them that a trainee may require an emergency petition after concerning messages by the trainee were reviewed. Members of the Crisis Response Team responded to the scene, and the trainee was transported to an area hospital for an evaluation."

An emergency petition is a legal process that allows someone in a mental crisis to be taken into custody to be assessed.

The Baltimore City Fire Department said the incident is under "active investigation."

"Due to the ongoing nature of the review—and out of respect for the privacy and well-being of the member involved—we are unable to provide additional details," spokesman John Marsh said. "The Baltimore City Fire Department is committed to handling all personnel matters with the utmost professionalism, confidentiality, and fairness. We appreciate your understanding as we follow our established procedures."

"We praise the Baltimore City Police Department for their quick action and anything that they did yesterday that would make that situation go away," Coster added.

WJZ is not naming the trainee.

As of Wednesday afternoon, no criminal charges have been filed stemming from this incident.