Baltimore father sentenced to 10 years for shooting death of 2-year-old daughter

Baltimore man to serve 10 years for shooting death of 2-year-old daughter

Baltimore man to serve 10 years for shooting death of 2-year-old daughter

Baltimore man to serve 10 years for shooting death of 2-year-old daughter

BALTIMORE- A Baltimore man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the death of his 2-year-old daughter.

Christopher Gamble left an unsecured, illegal handgun in the presence of his two-year-old daughter who died from a fatal gunshot wound in December 2023.

"This is a devastating case that exemplifies the horrific consequences of unsafe gun storage and illegal gun possession. Today's plea and sentencing are a sobering reminder of the devastating consequences that illegal handguns have had on our great city," said State's Attorney Ivan J. Bates.

On December 17, 2023, at 7:03 p.m., Gamble dropped off 2-year-old, Charlee Gamble, who had been shot in the head.

Gamble left the hospital, then returned at 7:14 p.m. with the victim's mother before leaving once again.

At 7:32 p.m. Gambble returned to the hospital for the third time wearing different clothes and remained there with police who responded to a call from the hospital for a walk-in shooting.

Despite life-saving efforts by hospital staff, Charlee Gamble was pronounced dead at 8:14 p.m.

Gamble allegedly told police that on the night of the shooting, he left a gun, which he admitted was illegally purchased for $600, on the TV stand, and implied that his daughter shot herself.

The defendant was prohibited from possessing a regulated firearm at the time due to a conviction for assault in the second degree in September 2021.