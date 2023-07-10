Baltimore DPW to host Residential Scrap Tire Drop-Off event

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Department of Public Works is hosting a Residential Scrap Tire Drop-Off event this Saturday.

Baltimore City residents looking to discard of old or unwanted tires can make a trip to the DPW Property Management Facility, at 231 S. Kresson St., between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m on July 15.

Residents can drop off up to 10 tires without rims. No commercial tires are allowed.

Tires will be collected from each vehicle that enters the facility.

Scrap tires collected during the event will be transported by licensed scrap tire haulers to certified facilities for recycling or disposal, DPW said.