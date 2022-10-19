Baltimore DOT initiates geofenced perimeter to keep e-scooters, bikes out of Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE - Officials in Baltimore City have come up with a plan to divert electric rideshare scooters away from the Inner Harbor.

Baltimore City and micromobility providers set up a geofenced "no parking" zones around the harbor.

Riders won't be allowed to end their rides within those "no parking zones."

DOT shared a map of the "no parking zones."

Baltimore's Police Department dive team has recovered several electric scooters from the harbor.

This geofenced perimeter will keep those e-scooters and bikes away from the water.

"Scooters in our Harbor is something we don't like," Baltimore DOT shared on social media.

Sadly, the dive team had disruptions during COVID (just like everywhere else), so this haul was overdue.



But we have been working on this problem in other ways as well. https://t.co/OXerxrkVVU — Baltimore City DOT (@BmoreCityDOT) October 19, 2022

DOT said crews are also setting up parking zones specifically for scooters and bicycles, which will clear the sidewalks for people to walk or ride.

Last June, dockless vehicle permits were issued for the public to rent e-bikes and e-scooters in Baltimore until June 2023.

Spin and LINK by Superpedestian and Bird were given the permits.