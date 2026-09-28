Baltimore deputy police commissioner Brian Nadeau resigns amid investigation

Baltimore's deputy police commissioner Brian Nadeau has resigned while under investigation, Baltimore Police confirmed.

Nadeau has been suspended since Sept. 15. Maryland State Police, which is conducting the investigation, has not disclosed what Nadeau is being investigated for or who made the allegations.

A Baltimore police spokesperson confirmed Nadeau's resignation but declined to comment further.

"As this is a personnel matter, the Department will not be commenting any further," a police spokesperson said.

Nadeau joined the Baltimore Police Department in 2019 after retiring from the FBI following 22 years of service. When he joined the BPD, Nadeau oversaw the Public Integrity Bureau, which investigates allegations of police misconduct.

Nadeau most recently oversaw the department's Internal Affairs and officer discipline operations.

The Baltimore Banner reported that BPD Commissioner Richard Worley said the allegations against Nadeau do not involve his work overseeing internal investigations, discipline or any cases.