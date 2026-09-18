Maryland State Police to lead investigation of suspended Baltimore Police deputy commissioner

Maryland State Police will be handling an investigation into Baltimore Police Department Deputy Commissioner Brian Nadeau, who was recently suspended.

The Baltimore Police Department (BPD) confirmed to CBS News Baltimore that an investigation involving Nadeau will be conducted by the State Police.

A Baltimore police official said earlier this week that the department was made aware of an investigation involving allegations against a member of its command staff.

"In accordance with BPD protocol, the member's police powers were suspended, pending the outcome of the investigation," a department spokesperson said.

Police have not disclosed what Nadeau is being investigated for or who made the allegations.

Nadeau joined the Baltimore Police Department in 2019 after retiring from the FBI following 22 years of service. When he joined the BPD, Nadeau oversaw the Public Integrity Bureau. The bureau handles investigations into allegations of police misconduct.

Nadeau most recently oversaw the department's Internal Affairs and officer discipline operations.

Our media partner, the Baltimore Banner, reported that BPD Commissioner Richard Worley has said the allegations against Nadeau do not involve his work overseeing internal investigations, discipline or any cases.