Watch CBS News
Crime

Man, 24, arrested in murder of man at Baltimore home

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 24-year-old man is under arrest in the shooting death of a 27-year-old killed in a southern Baltimore shooting earlier this month, authorities said Tuesday.

Daquan Gilliard turned himself in Monday and was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder in the killing of Travon Johnson, Baltimore Police said in a news release.

The 27-year-old was found shot multiple times when police were called to a home in the 2400 block of Kermit Court shortly before 9:30 p.m. Aug. 1, according to police. He was taken to a hospital but did not survive.

Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives identified Gilliard as the shooting suspect, police said. It is unclear what led police to zero in on the 24-year-old man.

Gilliard remains in custody while awaiting court proceedings.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 16, 2022 / 11:44 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.