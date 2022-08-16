Man, 24, arrested in murder of man at Baltimore home

BALTIMORE -- A 24-year-old man is under arrest in the shooting death of a 27-year-old killed in a southern Baltimore shooting earlier this month, authorities said Tuesday.

Daquan Gilliard turned himself in Monday and was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder in the killing of Travon Johnson, Baltimore Police said in a news release.

The 27-year-old was found shot multiple times when police were called to a home in the 2400 block of Kermit Court shortly before 9:30 p.m. Aug. 1, according to police. He was taken to a hospital but did not survive.

Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives identified Gilliard as the shooting suspect, police said. It is unclear what led police to zero in on the 24-year-old man.

Gilliard remains in custody while awaiting court proceedings.