Watch CBS News
Local News

Baltimore dancer joins pop superstar Lizzo on world tour

By Denise Koch, Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE — Mel Locke, a native of Baltimore, has been dancing since she was just three years old. Now, she's on tour with Lizzo, a Grammy winning pop superstar.

Lizzo's scheduled performance at CFG Bank Arena Tuesday night is still uncertain, as the singer has reportedly been dealing with strep throat.  But, if the show does go on, Mel Locke will have the opportunity to share the stage with a Grammy winning superstar in her hometown.

Mel Locke, a native of Baltimore, has been dancing since she was just three years old.  Locke's dancing journey began with ballet, tap, and jazz lessons as a young girl, and she later added hip-hop to her repertoire during high school.  

Her professional career has included appearances in commercials, television shows, and performances alongside various artists.  Locke said working with Lizzo, who is known for inspiring and empowering women of all sizes to accept and appreciate their beauty, is a delight.  "Everybody talks about her being inspiring and self affirming," Locke said.  

Although she has backed up numerous artists in the past, her gig with Lizzo marks her first world tour. Locke said she's "beyond excited" to perform in Baltimore.

Fans remaining hopeful for Tuesday night's concert can also look forward to spotting Locke on stage.

Denise Koch
denise-koch.jpg

Viewers turn to Denise Koch when they want credible news reports presented by one of the most veteran news reporters and anchors in Baltimore.

First published on May 8, 2023 / 3:51 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.