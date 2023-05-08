Baltimore dancer joins pop superstar Lizzo on world tour

BALTIMORE — Mel Locke, a native of Baltimore, has been dancing since she was just three years old. Now, she's on tour with Lizzo, a Grammy winning pop superstar.

Lizzo's scheduled performance at CFG Bank Arena Tuesday night is still uncertain, as the singer has reportedly been dealing with strep throat. But, if the show does go on, Mel Locke will have the opportunity to share the stage with a Grammy winning superstar in her hometown.

Mel Locke, a native of Baltimore, has been dancing since she was just three years old. Locke's dancing journey began with ballet, tap, and jazz lessons as a young girl, and she later added hip-hop to her repertoire during high school.

Her professional career has included appearances in commercials, television shows, and performances alongside various artists. Locke said working with Lizzo, who is known for inspiring and empowering women of all sizes to accept and appreciate their beauty, is a delight. "Everybody talks about her being inspiring and self affirming," Locke said.

Although she has backed up numerous artists in the past, her gig with Lizzo marks her first world tour. Locke said she's "beyond excited" to perform in Baltimore.

Fans remaining hopeful for Tuesday night's concert can also look forward to spotting Locke on stage.