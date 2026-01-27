Broken pipe in frigid temperatures leaves Baltimore County apartment without water for days

A Baltimore County woman said her apartment has been without running water for four days after a pipe burst last Saturday amid freezing temperatures.

Brenda Alexander said she prepared for the weekend's storm with snacks and other essentials, but she did not anticipate a pipe to burst before several inches of snow fell in the area.

Alexander said apartment management at Colony Hill Apartments and Townhomes in Arbutus didn't warn residents to take any preventive measures ahead of a significant storm.

She said she reached out to apartment management and the city, but she hasn't received any answers on repair times.

"Without running water, you can't wash dishes," Alexander said. "We're in the middle of a storm or at the end of a storm, and another storm is brewing. So without adequate dishes, you can't cook. You can't shower. You can't practice proper hygiene. You have to find alternate ways to go to the bathroom. We've had to line the toilet with trash bags and dispose of those trash bags."

Alexander said this is the longest she's ever been without water. She says officials dropped off gallons of water to families impacted.

"This time was too long. There was no communication," Alexander said. "The conditions we've had to live in have been inhumane. There seems to be like no apology or solution moving forward."

The Department of Public Works said crews continue to respond to the water main break. They are preparing to break ground and start repairs. Officials said this is a "complex repair due to the close proximity of the two affected water mains."

Tips to prevent frozen pipes

According to Consumer Reports, pipes generally freeze at temperatures below 20 degrees.

Temperatures will be the coldest of the season this week in Maryland, and possibly the coldest it has been in years.

Here are some tips to prevent pipes from freezing and bursting (from Consumer Reports):