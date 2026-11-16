A Baltimore County volunteer firefighter maintained his innocence but acknowledged that prosecutors had enough evidence to secure a conviction on charges of groping a co-worker, according to The Baltimore Banner, CBS News Baltimore's media partner.

Xavier Dove, 27, entered an Alford plea Monday to fourth-degree sex offense and second-degree assault.

According to the Banner, Dove, of Randallstown, was sentenced to probation before judgment, which is not a conviction.

At the time of his arrest, Dove was a full-time firefighter in Howard County and a volunteer firefighter in Baltimore County.

Prosecutors said Dove got into a woman's bunk on May 2 at the Liberty Road Volunteer Fire Co. in Randallstown and tried to touch her sexually. When she rejected his advances, prosecutors said Dove stood in the doorway and watched her shower.

Prosecutors also said Dove and the woman had previously had consensual sex and exchanged intimate photos and videos.

According to the Banner, Assistant State's Attorney Zarena Sita read a victim impact statement in which the woman described how the incident had upended her life.

The woman said the fire station had once been her safe place and second home.

"Now," she wrote, "I can barely stand to be there."

Prosecutors dropped the remaining charges, including attempted rape, and requested a sentence of five years of supervised probation.