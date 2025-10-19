Towson bars and a liquor store face off against Baltimore County Liquor Board over violations

Several Towson businesses will be facing off against Baltimore County's Liquor Board after receiving violations for not asking for identification and serving a minor.

This is causing some concern for neighbors in Towson after The Greene Turtle lost its liquor license for Thursdays in October because of large and sometimes uncontrollable crowds gathering there for their Thirsty Thursday promotions.

A liquor board hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Monday, October 20.

County chair says the businesses are generally responsible

Three businesses are facing the liquor board for serving underage customers.

Kent Lounge and Restaurant and World of Wine Tavern could be fined or have their liquor license suspended or revoked. A third business, Charles Village Pub, also has a liquor board hearing in November.

While there's been a lot of attention in Towson after the fallout over Thirsty Thursdays at The Greene Turtle, a source told WJZ these businesses have been good partners.

Baltimore County Council Chairman Mike Ertel said these businesses have been generally responsible operators. He said most of the violations stem from a bartender not asking for identification for an underage police cadet.

WJZ reached out to the impacted businesses and the Baltimore County Liquor Board for comment, but has not heard back.

Greene Turtle Thirsty Thursday backlash

Monday's liquor board hearing comes just weeks after the liquor board fined The Greene Turtle in Towson and revoked its liquor license for Thursdays in October, after a large crowd spilled out of the bar and onto York Road during one of its promotions.

"We have promotions at other locations. Nothing has ever occurred to the magnitude of what's happened in Towson," Geovannie Concepcion, The Greene Turtle's CEO, told WJZ in a sit-down interview earlier this month. "If you run a bar business on York Road, the only way you can survive is by having a Thursday business. The fact that we received the suspension on Thursdays only was just a pretty clear message."

The Greene Turtle said the Towson location will close by the end of the year.

"I'm kind of disappointed that I heard that it might be closing, especially since I haven't gone yet. I hope it doesn't," said Coumba Faye, a Morgan State student who lives in Towson. "Towson be popping like on Thursdays. Everybody be outside. So, it'd be really sad if it was closed."

Neighbors hope businesses aren't harmed

Neighbors are hoping the latest liquor board hearings don't harm other businesses in the area or even shut them down entirely.

"It's important for us to be able to be out and have that nightlife, but also be safe as well," said Anjali Somerville, a Morgan State student who lives in Towson.