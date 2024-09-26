Baltimore County superintendent addresses safety concerns with community members

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Myriam Rogers addressed the district's safety protocols and programs with the community on Thursday at Catonsville High School.

The district hosted its first of two "Community Conversations on School Safety" meetings.

"We're putting in place any steps that need to be taken," Rogers said.

School bus safety

Cameras are now installed on nearly 1,000 Baltimore County school buses.

Starting Friday, drivers who illegally pass while a bus is stopped with activated flashing red lights will receive a $250 fine.

Gun detect technology

Last year, BCPS deployed Omnilert Gun Detect technology, an artificial intelligence-fueled system that detects weapons tied into existing security cameras.

"We were able to roll out Omnilert to all of our 176 schools last year," Rogers said. "What that is, is AI overlaid on our cameras."

Public feedback

After an overview of the implemented safety policies, which also touched on topics of mental health service expansion and actions to curb chronic absenteeism, the audience gave suggestions to continue the safety measure momentum.

Some of those suggestions included installing cameras in individual classrooms, installing metal detectors at each school, and issuing parents and guardians a copy of drill terms, such as lockdown, so that those same terms can be discussed appropriately at home.

Safety starts at home

Rogers said the last piece of keeping schools safe starts at home by ensuring the school system is aware of any issues to help diffuse.

"We can leverage technology, we can have rules, we can have consequences after something happens but really, the proactive work happens with what's happening at home," Rogers said.

The next Community Conversations on School Safety meeting is scheduled for October 17 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Kenwood High School.