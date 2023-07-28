Baltimore County Summer Restaurant Week returns July 28

BALTIMORE — Baltimore County Summer Restaurant Week will be held from July 28 to August 6.

It's a 10-day campaign promoting delicious restaurants and deals for customers in Baltimore City and Baltimore County.

Among the 42 participating restaurants are Liberatore's in Perry Hall, By the Docks in Middle River, La Food Marketa in Greenspring and Ruth's Chris in Pikesville.

"Restaurant Week is a time-honored Baltimore County tradition and a great time for residents and visitors to discover new restaurants—or return to an old favorite—at big savings," Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said in a statement. "We encourage everyone to support our local eateries and enjoy of all the culturally diverse dining options our communities have to offer."

Participating restaurants, menus, and special deals will be available and updated regularly online.