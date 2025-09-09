Baltimore County softball coach accused of sexually abusing minor

A Baltimore County softball coach has been arrested and charged with sexually abusing a minor, police said.

Michael J. Pusateri, 59, faces charges including rape, sexual abuse of a minor and solicitation of child pornography, according to charging documents.

Pusateri is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center. A plea has not yet been entered.

Police said the allegations stem from a July 25 meeting at Eastern Regional Park in Middle River, where Pusateri allegedly sexually abused a female player inside her vehicle. Afterward, he returned to his car and the two left separately.

The victim told police she "felt scared and uncomfortable and didn't know what to do because she was afraid of what his reaction would be." She also said Pusateri reminded her that he was both her coach and her parents' boss.

A detective began investigating on July 28 after receiving a report of sexual abuse.

Investigators said Pusateri began exchanging inappropriate text messages with the victim months earlier. On June 13, he allegedly sent her explicit images using his work phone.

Charging documents allege the relationship shifted from player and coach to sexual in mid-March. Detectives said text records show the two met in person on at least five occasions, and that Pusateri allegedly bit the victim's neck during one encounter. Detectives said Pusateri had been "grooming the victim for a very long time."

Detectives also interviewed the victim's mother, who said she had known Pusateri for about five years through the softball league. She told police he recruited her daughter for his team and later offered herself and her husband jobs at the company where he worked.

The mother said Pusateri and her husband had become close friends, and that her daughter was also close to Pusateri's wife.

According to the victim's mother, Pusateri has coached for Overlea Rec, Middle River Rec, Parkville Rec, and Kenwood High School.

Police believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Baltimore County Police Department's Crimes Against Children Unit at 410-887-7720.