Baltimore County teachers, staff concerned about ongoing payroll issues

Baltimore County teachers and staff say they are missing some paychecks, and they want the school district to fix the persistent errors.

Members of the Teachers' Association of Baltimore County (TABCO) are addressing concerns over missed pay, inaccurate deductions, and general confusion with 403 (b) contributions, dues, and sick time.

The union blames the errors on the district's switch to Oracle to handle its payroll.

"Our members want to be able to expect that they're going to get paid, that their pay is going to be correct, that they're going to know what their pay is, and that when there are errors, and I can appreciate that moving to a new system, a very large school system, moving to a new system there, there are going to be some hiccups, but that those are resolved quickly and transparently," TABCO President Kelly Olds said.

It's worth noting that Oracle is a shareholder of WJZ's parent company, Paramount Skydance Corporation.

TABCO demands district take action

TABCO says payroll is a basic function for any employer and is demanding that the district take immediate action to fix it.

The teachers' union says it has spoken at past school board meetings about the persistent issues, even writing a letter to the Baltimore County Board of Education in September, in hopes that it is resolved soon.

"I want to make sure that the school system knows that our members are paying attention, our members are involved, this is their pay," Olds said.

Baltimore County schools say issues were fixed

Baltimore County Public Schools said in a statement that the district has experienced a small number of issues. It says where there was a verified error, which has been corrected.

"As with any large-scale project rollout, BCPS has experienced a small number of issues that staff from Staff Relations, Human Resources, Information Technology, and Fiscal Services have worked to address promptly," BCPS said in a statement. "To our knowledge, all concerns regarding payroll have been addressed. Less than two percent of our 20,000+ workforce have reported issues with payroll – issues that were not the result of technical issues with Oracle—and where there has been a verified error, we have corrected those issues."