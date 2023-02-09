Watch CBS News
Six Baltimore County schools, senior center closed as manhunt continues

By CBS Baltimore Staff

CBS Baltimore

Manhunt continues in Baltimore County for 'armed and dangerous' man after standoff
Manhunt continues in Baltimore County for 'armed and dangerous' man after standoff

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County officials announced Thursday five schools will close as the search continues for a man who allegedly shot an officer Wednesday in Cockeysville. 

The following schools will be closed: 

  • Cockeysville Middle School 
  • Dulaney High School 
  • Mays Chapel Elementary School 
  • Padonia International Elementary School 
  • Warren Elementary school
  • Pot Spring Elementary School

The closure includes before- and after-school programs. 

Police are looking for 24-year-old David Emory Linthicum. 

 Officers responded around 2:30 p.m. to the area of Powers Avenue for a person in distress, where Linthicum allegedly shot the officer, police said. 

An hourslong barricade situation ensued. Streets in the surrounding neighborhood were shut down for hours, and residents were asked to shelter in place. 

Linthicum is described as a white man with auburn hair and facial hair. He was last seen "wearing a black hoodie and black pants" and is believed to be armed, Stewart said.

Anyone who sees Linthicum or knows his whereabouts is asked not to approach him, but to call 911. 

The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was released from the hospital that evening "in good spirits" according to Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on February 9, 2023 / 6:18 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

