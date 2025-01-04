Experts advise preparation and caution in Maryland ahead of expected snow storm

BALTIMORE — Whether at home or on the roads, experts said preparation is key ahead of any winter weather.

"Avoidance is best," said Dr. Vanessa Redd, the Chief of Emergency Medicine at the University of Maryland St. Joesph Medical Center. "So, if you can kind of hunker down and stay indoors where it's warm, that's your safest bet."

If you do want to catch a potential snowflake or two, Dr. Redd suggests going out for short periods of time. She said extra layers are important, especially for children.

"They are at higher risk for frostbite," she said.

Dr. Redd warns your fingers, toes, nose, and ears are at risk of frostbite.

"Folks would potentially feel sensory changes, numbness or tingling and then notice maybe some skin changes," said Dr. Redd. "The first thing would be to get to somewhere warm...remove any wet clothing."

Avoid travel on Monday

On Saturday, Governor Moore declared a State of Preparedness and warned Marylanders to avoid traveling, if possible.

I have declared a State of Preparedness in advance of the elevated winter storm threat from Sunday, January 5 through Monday, January 6.



Maryland, avoid travel if possible, follow local forecasts, and stay prepared for winter storm hazards. pic.twitter.com/qTkRdQetGT — Governor Wes Moore (@GovWesMoore) January 4, 2025

However, if you need to head out on the roads, make sure your car is weather-ready before hopping in. That means checking your battery, wiper fluid, and tire pressure.

"For every 10 degrees that the temperatures drop, you can see probably about a pound reduction in your tires," said Ragina Ali, a spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic.

Baltimore's Department of Transportation started pre-treating roads Saturday as they anticipate dangerous and slick road conditions. Officials urge you to take it slow for what could be a messy Monday morning commute.

"You want to make sure you're increasing your following distance," Ali said. "Make sure your headlights are on so you can see and be seen."

Ali said it's critical to remember Maryland's Move Over Law as it's common to see more cars breaking down on the side of the road during winter weather.

Ravens vs Browns game

At M&T Bank Stadium Saturday, Ravens fans got a taste of the bitter cold in the stands. Though, it didn't bother many of them.

"Football is supposed to be played in the cold," Joy Gain said.

"It's my first game of the season," Ryan Pettaway said. "It's freezing but I wanted to go check it out."

"We've been coming for 20 years," Joann Johnson said. "Since like 1998."

Whether moving around outside the stadium or walking to their seats, many were covered up in several layers of purple and black.

"A heat-controlled Under Armour shirt with thermal on top of that," Gain said.

"A Nike Tech on," John Sebastian said. "I've got my Ravens pullover. I've got my Patagonia and Lamar Jackson jersey on."

"A Ravens Snuggie from Family Dollar," Shanell Myles said. "I have on a jersey which is under here, another T-shirt, and then this coat from Zara."

