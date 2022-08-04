Baltimore County readies new speed cameras near school zones to track brazen drivers

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore County Police Department will be activating four new speed camera locations near three school zones next week, according to authorities.

The speed cameras will be activated near Woodholme Elementary School, which is in the 300 block of Mt Wilson Lane.

Cameras will also be activated near New Town High School & Elementary, which is in the 9300 block of Lakeside Boulevard.

Additionally, there will be cameras activated around Randallstown High School, which is in the 9200 block of Lakeside Boulevard.

Lastly, some new cameras will be tracking speedsters driving around Randallstown High School, which is in the 9200 block of Winands Road, according to Baltimore County police.

Motorists who exceed the speed limit by 12 miles per hour or more during the first 30 days of camera activation will receive warnings rather than citations, police said.

All camera zones will be marked with signs, according to authorities.

The speed cameras will operate Monday through Friday between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m., including during the summer months and on weekdays when school is not in session, police said.