Baltimore County Police to host its first-ever gun buyback event

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore County Police Department is hosting its first-ever firearm buyback event on April 15, according to authorities.

People can bring an unwanted, unloaded gun and trade it for a gift card.

Different guns will yield different gift card amounts, police said.

Full-Automatic Weapons: $200

Semi-Automatic Weapons: $150

Revolvers, Pump Action Weapons, or Bolt Action Weapons: $100

High-Capacity Magazines, Non-functioning Weapons, or Weapons without Serial Numbers: $50

The Baltimore County chapter of the NAACP, the Kingdom Worship Center, and Brooks Clinton Funeral Service are co-hosting the event alongside the police department.

The aim is to take unwanted guns out of the reach of criminals who might use them for nefarious reasons, according to authorities.

The Baltimore County Police Department will facilitate and maintain the collection of firearms, police said.

The police department will take the guns somewhere where they can be analyzed for any connection to criminal activity. Those guns that have no connections to crimes will be destroyed, according to authorities.

All firearm submissions will be anonymous, police said.