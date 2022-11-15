Watch CBS News
Crime

Baltimore County Police seeks assistance with unsolved murder investigation

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County detectives are looking for information on a deadly shooting near an Owings Mills apartment complex in October, according to authorities. 

Robert Perkins, 40, was shot multiple times in the 4500 block of Brightwater Court around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 2., police said.

He died a few days later at a local hospital, according to authorities.

This is the second time within the past several weeks that county detectives have asked for the public's assistance with their investigation into the death of Perkins.

Anyone who has information about this shooting should contact the police at 410-307-2020.   

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on November 14, 2022 / 9:33 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.