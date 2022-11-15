Baltimore County Police seeks assistance with unsolved murder investigation

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County detectives are looking for information on a deadly shooting near an Owings Mills apartment complex in October, according to authorities.

Robert Perkins, 40, was shot multiple times in the 4500 block of Brightwater Court around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 2., police said.

He died a few days later at a local hospital, according to authorities.

This is the second time within the past several weeks that county detectives have asked for the public's assistance with their investigation into the death of Perkins.

Anyone who has information about this shooting should contact the police at 410-307-2020.