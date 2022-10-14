Watch CBS News
Crime

Police seeks community help in Owings Mills murder investigation

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Police are looking for information that leads to an arrest in an Oct. 2 murder in Owings Mills.

Robert Perkins, 40, died days after he was shot multiple times in the 4500 block of Brightwater Court.

He was shot around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 2.

Anyone who may have information about this shooting is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on October 14, 2022 / 3:37 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.