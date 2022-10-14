Police seeks community help in Owings Mills murder investigation
Police are looking for information that leads to an arrest in an Oct. 2 murder in Owings Mills.
Robert Perkins, 40, died days after he was shot multiple times in the 4500 block of Brightwater Court.
He was shot around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 2.
Anyone who may have information about this shooting is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020.
