A 10-year-old girl who was reported missing Thursday near an elementary school in Rosedale has been located, according to Baltimore County police.

Officers searched for Geneva Parr in the area of the 1700 block of Weyburn Road, near Red House Run Elementary School.

Parr is approximately 4 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 85 pounds.

She was last seen around 4 p.m. wearing a black multicolored jacket and black leggings. She was also carrying a black backpack.