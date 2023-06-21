Baltimore County Police receive reports of anti-Semitic writings in Cockeysville, Parkville
BALTIMORE - Baltimore County Police have received several reports of anti-Semitic writings in Cockeysville and Parkville neighborhoods since January.
Police say this is a national trend that officers are working to crack down on.
Anyone with information on these cases in Baltimore County are asked to call police at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2387.
