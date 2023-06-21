Watch CBS News
Local News

Baltimore County Police receive reports of anti-Semitic writings in Cockeysville, Parkville

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - Baltimore County Police have received several reports of anti-Semitic writings in Cockeysville and Parkville neighborhoods since January.

Police say this is a national trend that officers are working to crack down on.

Anyone with information on these cases in Baltimore County are asked to call police at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2387.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on June 21, 2023 / 7:00 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.