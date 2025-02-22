Baltimore County Police Department holds 12-hour recruitment marathon to fill ranks

Baltimore County Police Department is on a mission to enlist more civil servants into their agency.

On Saturday, BCPD officers held multiple recruitment events, including a 12-hour-long marathon, in hopes of attracting people to learn about a career in law enforcement

"People ask, 'What is the ideal candidate?' Our ideal candidate is somebody who wants to serve their community," said Steven Longo, Captain of the Employment Section of the Baltimore County Police Department.

Recruits had the chance to take agility and written tests at locations in Bel Air, Timonium, and CCBC Dundalk.

"The individual that's coming in, that has thought about a possible career in law enforcement, can learn more about our agency and see if our agency is a good fit for them," Longo said.

"I'd like to try and make a difference..."

Recruits also learned how to handle real-life scenarios using virtual reality headsets.

Potential candidates, like Zachary Veavern, experienced what it would be like on the job, in a non-traditional way.

"I'd like to try and make a difference in this community," he stated to WJZ Reporter Janay Reece.

Meanwhile, Journey Fisteck, a previous recruit and current cadet, spoke to high school seniors and soon-to-be graduates about the department's cadet program, another avenue students may explore.

"It was very eye-opening. And all [the] departments, they showed you what the police do, what the marines do. You kind of get just everything," she said.

"We hire our cadets from 18 until 20 and then they will transition to our police academy. So again, we are always looking to bring cadets on. I started my career as a cadet," said Captain Longo.

Longo emphasized that the marathon was not just an opportunity for them to fill positions, but to get more involved in their communities.

"Community members can come and learn about what we do and continue to build that relationship," he suggested.

Officials within the department say this is an ongoing process and they are recruiting all year.