Police and kids building bonds in Baltimore County with basketball: "We get to mold them"

Baltimore County Police officers are back on the basketball court for the department's annual Cops and Kids Basketball Clinic.

"This is the 13th year for Cops and Kids Basketball," said Officer Keith Boone with the department's Wilkens Precinct Community Outreach Team. "It's about the ninth year that we've done it," referring to the full-week program.

Officer Keith Boone organizes the camp, along with Officer Keith Mallory. It brings together children ages 6 to 17.

"We work on ball handling, shooting," said participant Joshua Neguse.

"We do scenario-based drills, a lot of defensive drills," Officer Mallory said.

The camp helps students build their endurance, while also sharpening their skills. Neguse said he's been attending the camp for a couple of years.

"This is like also helping you get reps in before high school ball," he said.

Baltimore County Police are holding their annual Cops and Kids basketball clinic Baltimore County Police

Most importantly, Baltimore County Police want these children and teens to just have fun.

"We get to hang out with them," Officer Boone said. "We get to mold them. The biggest thing is we get to break down prejudices and walls."

The officers are also building real connections with new and returning campers.

"You can trust these officers," Neguse said. "Especially, Officer Mallory; that's one of my trainers."

Young people attending the camp are creating strong bonds with officers across the force. Boone said the program has fostered deep conversations with participants and has allowed them to have a different outlook on life.

"With so many juvenile crimes and all of this on the news all the time, it gives them choices to see that they don't have to go out and do that stuff," Officer Boone said. "They can come here. They can be safe. They can have fun."

Young people in the camp also have another person to look up to.

"Help inspire them to be what they want to be in life, if it's going to be a professional basketball player, a public servant or whatever they want to do," Officer Mallory said.