Baltimore County Police Ask For Help Finding Missing Woodlawn Teen

BALTIMORE (WJZ) -- The Baltimore County Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in finding a 14-year-old girl who has been missing for nearly a week, according to authorities.

Investigators are searching for Brandie Melany Diaz who was last seen around 10:30 p.m. on June 28 in the Woodlawn area, police said.

Diaz is 5'2 and 110 pounds, according to authorities.

Anyone who has seen Diaz or who has information on her whereabouts please call 911 or 410-887-1340.

July 6, 2022 / 9:35 PM

