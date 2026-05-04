Baltimore County passes bill focused on animal protections and humane care standards

Baltimore County lawmakers on Monday unanimously passed new legislation aimed at improving pet protection and care standards for animals.

The package of four bills establishes what officials describe as "common-sense" rules for animal care, including requirements for shelter during inclement weather and access to veterinary treatment. It also strengthens enforcement measures against animal cruelty.

Accountability for animal cruelty

Under the new law, individuals with multiple violations could face significant penalties, including a ban on owning animals for up to four years.

Councilman Julian E. Jones Jr. said the legislation ensures accountability for pet owners who fail to meet basic standards.

"These things just make sense for most of us, but sometimes we have to have these things written into law so we can enforce it for the bad actors," Jones said.

The legislation follows a recent high-profile animal abuse case in the county involving a Halethorpe woman accused of hoarding dozens of animals despite a prior court order limiting her to four pets.

In addition to defining and prohibiting animal cruelty, the new laws introduce the use of the Dunbar Bite Scale, a system used to classify the severity of dog bites and determine how dangerous an animal may be.

Baltimore County Animal Services officials said the measure gives officers and the animal hearing board more tools to address dangerous animals and hold owners accountable.

Baltimore County Executive Kathy Klausmeier praised the council's action in a statement following the vote.

"I want to thank the Baltimore County Council for passing our animal welfare legislative package tonight," Klausmeier stated. "Together, with our animal welfare advocates, we've strengthened protections for animals, supported public safety, and created a system that helps protect animals from harm."

The new laws are expected to take effect within the next two weeks.

Here's a look at the bills: