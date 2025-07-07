Baltimore County parents seek answers after kindergartner was mistakenly placed on school bus

A Baltimore County family is angry after they said their 6-year-old son with special needs was mistakenly placed on a school bus after the first day of summer school on Monday.

John Todd said his son, Beau, a kindergartner at Pleasant Plains Elementary School, was not at the school when he went to pick him up. Todd said his son wears a tag on his backpack indicating that he is getting picked up by a parent.

"We shouldn't have to worry about sending your kid to school and wondering if they're going to lose him or not," Todd said.

Todd told WJZ that when they couldn't find their son at the school, they went to the office, where someone finally said Beau was placed on a bus that had left the school.

"She [his mother] was like, 'Well, what do we do about this? This is an emergency," Todd said. "My son is autistic. He has speech and language delays. If he gets dropped off somewhere where his parents aren't, that's dangerous."

A frantic search for child

Todd said he was told to call the Department of Transportation themselves, which went to voicemail.

During a frantic search, Beau was not near the bus stop in their neighborhood. Later, the school said their son was back at the office after the bus driver realized no one was there to pick him up on the route.

Dispute on how many misplaced students

Baltimore County Public Schools said only one student was "inadvertently placed on a bus, and that it was resolved quickly."

Todd said several families were in the office trying to locate their students.

"Multiple children were misplaced," Todd said. "They didn't know who was supposed to go where. It was not just my son.

Todd added, "To say it was resolved in a quick manner, tell that to a parent who didn't know where their kid was for 30 minutes and was potentially being dropped off at a bus stop when he can't communicate."

Wanting some answers

The family called the district seeking answers and a plan moving forward. Todd says he received a call back promising an action plan, but nothing in writing.

"Nobody has given me any sort of written like, here's what we're going to do," Todd said. "You don't really have many options for special education. It's not like I can pull my kid out and send him to private school. He needs services that only public school can provide, and we're being forced to choose: does he get those services, or do we feel safe and keep him at home?"

For now, the family says Beau will stay at home until there are more answers from the school district.