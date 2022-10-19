Baltimore County officer takes on role of Lansdowne varsity baseball coach
BALTIMORE - One of Baltimore County's police officers is taking on the role as a high school baseball coach.
Officer Brad Tippin has been named as the head varsity coach at Lansdowne High School.
The Baltimore County Police Department announced the coaching hire on social media.
"Congratulations to #BCoPD member Officer B. Tippin, Lansdowne High School's new Head Coach of baseball," Baltimore County Police said.
