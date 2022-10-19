Watch CBS News
Local News

Baltimore County officer takes on role of Lansdowne varsity baseball coach

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - One of Baltimore County's police officers is taking on the role as a high school baseball coach.

Officer Brad Tippin has been named as the head varsity coach at Lansdowne High School.

The Baltimore County Police Department announced the coaching hire on social media.

"Congratulations to #BCoPD member Officer B. Tippin, Lansdowne High School's new Head Coach of baseball," Baltimore County Police said.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on October 19, 2022 / 2:30 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.