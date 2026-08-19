Baltimore County officer shot in head walks out of rehab facility after 2 months

A Baltimore County police officer who was critically injured in a shooting in June walked out of a rehabilitation facility Wednesday after more than two months of recovery.

Surrounded by friends, family, and fellow officers, Officer P. Catalfamo was released from the University of Maryland Rehabilitation & Orthopaedic Institute.

"It is amazing to me as chief of police to witness what happened that day," Baltimore County Police Chief Robert McCullough said. "It is nothing short of a miracle that he is even still here. An angel sat on his shoulders that day and protected him."

Catalfamo was shot in the head while responding to an indecent exposure call on the Milford Mill Gwynn Falls Trail in Pikesville on June 7.

He was taken to the University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, where he spent 10 days before being discharged on June 17.

Police said 38-year-old Shaka Kamara shot Catalfamo, then stole a gun from a man in the park. Kamara then got into a shootout with two other officers.

Kamara was shot by police and taken into custody. Police said Catalfamo never fired his weapon.

Kamara was charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Police Chief McCullough credited the work of Shock Trauma and the University of Maryland Rehabilitation & Orthopaedic Institute for the recovery process.

Catalfamo has been with the Baltimore County Police Department for about a year and a half.

"Today is a good day for the men and women of the Baltimore County Police Department," McCullough said. "We are grateful that Officer Paul Catalfamo is going home from the hospital.

"We are grateful to the staff at the University of Maryland rehab for the care that they gave to him. We are also grateful for the Shock Trauma for the initial care that they gave to him on the day of the incident."