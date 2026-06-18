Baltimore County Police officer shot in head released from hospital with hero's salute

A Baltimore County Police officer who was shot in the head in the line of duty earlier this month is now out of the hospital.

Officer P. Catalfamo was released from the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore late Wednesday night after ten days of treatment.

Several officers, friends and family gave him a hero's salute as he was taken out on a stretcher and driven away in a medical transport van just after 11 p.m.

Officer P. Catalfamo was released from the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore on June 17, 2026. Baltimore County Police Department

Police said Catalfamo was shot in the head and critically wounded on June 7 while responding to an indecent exposure call on Milford Mill Gwynn Falls Trail in Pikesville, Maryland.

Investigators said 38-year-old Shaka Kamara shot the officer, then stole a gun from a man in the park before getting into a shootout with two other officers.

Kamara was shot by those officers and taken into custody, investigators said. The gun owner was shot in the leg and is expected to recover.

Police said Catalfamo never fired his gun during the incident. Kamara now faces several charges including attempted first-degree murder. He's being held without bond and is due back in court on July 1.

Catalfamo has been with the department for about a year and a half.

"As Officer Catalfamo continues his recovery, the Department respectfully asks that his privacy, and that of his family, be honored. Out of respect for their privacy, no additional details regarding Officer Catalfamo's medical treatment or recovery will be released at this time," police said in a statement.