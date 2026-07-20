Men accused of using baby spider monkey, lemur in illegal Baltimore County photoshoots

Two men are accused of illegally selling photoshoots featuring exotic animals, including a baby spider monkey and a lemur, in Baltimore County. One of the photoshoots took place in the Towson Town Center parking lot.

Baltimore County Police arrested 25-year-old Jayden Evans and 32-year-old Vernon Crowley III.

Evans is facing charges, including malicious burning and animal-related offenses stemming from his possession of several exotic animals, including a lemur and a spider monkey. He is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

Crowley is facing charges related to participating in the photoshoots and malicious burning.

The investigation started after police learned of Evans and other people posing on his social media accounts with various exotic animals, including the lemur and baby spider monkey.

Ring of fire with snakes, lemur and spider monkey

According to charging documents obtained by CBS News Baltimore, Evans and Crowley picked up the lemur and spider monkey in North Carolina after receiving them from an "unknown source who operates in Florida."

Crowley, the owner of a photography company, "Photogeniks," was the photographer, and Evans was the animal handler during the photo shoots.

Several women posed with animals in a ring of fire, posing with snakes, the lemur, and the spider monkey inside a parking garage at the Towson Town Center, which was captured by mall surveillance video.

According to charging documents, police said the photographers were not permitted to light the ring of fire or take the photographs.

Lizards, snakes, malnourished monkeys found

Police said an undercover officer paid a $500 deposit to have a photoshoot with a lemur and a spider monkey at Double Rock Park in Parkville, Maryland.

Police executed a search warrant at an apartment in Middle River, where Evans was seen leaving with a lemur in a bookbag and the spider monkey in a small mesh carrier.

Evans was detained, and investigators found snakes, a green iguana, a bearded dragon, rabbits, tortoises, dogs, cats and a tarantula. Additionally, the spider monkey and lemur were found to be malnourished and weren't in proper living conditions.

Crowley arrived at the home while police were conducting the search warrant and was arrested for his participation.

It's illegal to privately own primates in Maryland?

In Maryland, privately owning a primate is illegal. The law states that "a person may not import into the state, offer for sale, trade, barter, possess, breed, or exchange a live nonhuman primate."

According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR), primates, including lemurs, pose a public safety risk.

DNR says that lemurs and spider monkeys can cause health concerns to humans and themselves. Bites and scratches can transmit bacteria that can cause serious infections.

Lemurs can also contract and spread tuberculosis, and intestinal parasites can sometimes be transmitted between people and the animals. The lemurs can also catch influenza, COVID-19, common cold viruses, and other respiratory pathogens, which are more harmful to the monkeys.

Officials said spider monkeys can inflict serious bites and scratches and could become aggressive when frightened, stressed, or reaching sexual maturity. They also require a specialized diet and constant social interaction, which is typically not met in private homes.

DNR says that the restrictions on spider monkeys and lemurs are because of the combination of higher injury potential, specialized care requirements, and the possibility of diseases spreading between monkeys and humans.